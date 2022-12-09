Experience the wonder of St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights on Ripley’s Red Train—nightly from November 20 through January 30. Listed among the top ten holiday light displays in the world by National Geographic, Nights of Lights illuminates all of St. Augustine with over two million white lights. Wear your complimentary Red Train magic glasses and see them twinkle and dance to your favorite celebratory New Year’s eve music right before your very eyes! Encompassing about 20 blocks of the Nation’s Oldest City, Ripley’s Red Train provides one of the best ways to take in the magic of this special event.

Get tickets here!