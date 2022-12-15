Potential prizes, discounts will be part of grand opening event for new David’s Bridal store in Jacksonville

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

David’s Bridal is opening another store in Jacksonville, and there will be an opportunity for people to take advantage of special promotions.

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and will feature the following:

The first 200 attendees will get a free occasion dress.

Food, beverage and music on site.

Brides can win bridesmaid dresses for their whole party, but each member must be in attendance.

Signed Betsey Johnson sneaker raffle.

Everyone will get 10% of off their purchase, which will be valid through the whole weekend.

The store is located at 13221 City Station Drive #155.