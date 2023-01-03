Twin Lakes Academy molding future journalists

Twin Lakes Academy is the only Duval County Public School offering 4 clubs to the students. They include Yearbook, newspaper, podcast and metaverse. Ms Canepa is the teacher at TLAM that is the sponsor and manages the Yearbook. She receives support from Ms. Hill and Mr. William Jackson who volunteers. The group invited Rance out to showcase what they are doing and maybe gain some insight that might help them grow and possibly inspire to follow those career paths.