NS2 Fitness good for all ages

Ryan McGriff launched NS2 Fitness after his mother passed way too soon. He and his team focus on women. They are all about accountability, motivation, nutrition and community built in their gym. They have expanded even more to include a Silver Sneakers group. Workouts consist of chair yoga, resistance band workouts, Pilates, walking, body weight workouts and dumbbell strength training. He stopped by the studio to chat about those elements as well as how NS2 Fitness is about improving balance for those ladies of a seasoned age to improve their quality of life. www.ns2fitnesstraining.com