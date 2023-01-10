Get Organized: How you can make money from stuff you are not using

Putting away your holiday decor? Starting some spring cleaning? Trying to figure out how to make it all fit?

Here are some tips from our local consignment expert, Amber Fuchs.

Pay attention to what’s in the back of the closet while you move things around!

When you have a closet full of “things” it may be time to start moving on from some of them.

The beauty of consigning is that you could make some money while you are cleaning! Make your money work for you and turn those items in the back of the closet into sustainable fashion at the same time.

When considering what to clean out, remember is it ok to hang on to some things that you have a connection to.

As Marie Kondo says, consider if an item sparks joy when you are tidying up. And to that end, is it the memory that brings you joy or the actual item?

If it does not bring you joy, or you realize that the memory associated with the item is what actually sparks that inside you - it may be time to move on.

Here are some items that are in demand right now for consignment:

* Authentic Designer and Luxury Handbags and Accessories -

Vintage and gently used authentic pieces are always in demand! YOLO accepts brands from Coach, Kate Spade, Tory Burch to Louis Vuitton, YSL, Gucci and Chanel. These items are great for consignment - with these luxury brands ever increasing their prices due to supply chain issues or otherwise, more and more people are looking to purchase a secondhand piece. Not only because they can get a coveted brand at a great value but also because of the sustainable fashion aspect.

* Infant & Kids Clothing -

did you find a stack of onesies at the back of your closet that you never used? Or received duplicate PJs from both the grandparents? Turn those unused or gently used items into money; or better yet save it for store credit to reinvest in the next size up for your kids! Keep in mind that Amber’s Turn Kids Consignment will be looking to take in the next season - right now we are taking in spring items.

* Toys, Stuffies, and Games -

* Bikes, Trikes, and Strollers -

These seasonaless items are always in demand at Amber’s Turn Kids Consignment! Items such as these should be in good working condition with all pieces included. Any items with soft surfaces such as stuffed animals should be in nearly new condition. Disney, Legos, Barbies, American Girls, GI Joe, and Star Wars are some great brands just to name a few!

Cleaning out the closet doesn’t have to be a chore if your items can make you money instead of just throwing it away.

Reach out to Amber’s Turn and YOLO Luxury Consignment to partner for selling your items today!