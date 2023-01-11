Four steps to guarantee success in the New Year

1. Get clear on what you want - Example: loose weight is vague, relocate, change jobs, make more money… all vague. Lose 15lbs, move to LA, become a nurse, or increase my income by 20k is specific.

1. Get clear on what you want - Example: loose weight is vague, relocate, change jobs, make more money… all vague. Lose 15lbs, move to LA, become a nurse, or increase my income by 20k is specific.