The entire 904 is excited about the rebuild and resurgence of the Jacksonville Jaguars. On a special River City Live Jaguars Show Curtis Dvorak walked down memory lane and shared some of his best moments performing as the original mascot of the Jacksonville Jaguars. From epic stunts to moments with the players, Curtis provides a unique perspective that all Jags fans will love and appreciate.
Former Jacksonville Jaguars mascot Curtis Dvorak tell us his top moments
Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.