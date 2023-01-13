Tailgating tips for the Jags playoff game

Eric Dunn has been traveling to Jaguars road games since 2019, with the hopes to finish his bucket list of attending every NFL stadium at least once. It has led him to become a vocal leader in the fan base and build a loyal following of Jaguars fans. Eric uses this impact to raise money for kids through his charity H.E.A.D. On Youth Impact, which started a year ago. You can follow more from him at Facebook.com/ericvdunn