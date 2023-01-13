The Jaguars D-line and the Roar join us for our Jaguars Pregame Party

Today on River City Live we welcomed the sight, sound, and spirit of the Jags into our studio! The GAME DAY environment wouldn’t be the same without these two teams. The Roar of The Jaguars and the D-Line keep the pace on the sidelines, at centerfield, and throughout our community! The Roar Cheerleaders serve as spirit ambassadors for the team on a national stage and keep the fans on their feet! We also enjoyed a performance from the iconic D-Line, who takes to the field with cinematic sound and epic precision that keeps the fans cheering for more!