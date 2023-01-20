Comparing ceramic paint to latex

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Latex paint is the traditional choice for home exteriors. So, how does ceramic paint match up to latex exterior paint?

Here are some pros and cons to using ceramic paint.

Pros

Long lasting. Ceramic paint comes with a 25-year warranty against chipping, cracking, and peeling. It is often marketed as the last exterior paint your house will ever need.

Energy-Efficient: Ceramic paint was designed to reflect up to 90% of the sun’s rays, keeping that heat out of your house when you don’t want it.

Durable in all Weather: Ceramic paint’s flexible base makes it highly resistant to moisture and ideal for coastal homes facing constant sea spray in the air. Ceramic paint’s flexible base makes it highly resistant to moisture and ideal for coastal homes facing constant sea spray in the air. Silver-infused ceramic paint is also naturally antimicrobial.

Low-VOCs: Ceramic paint is less toxic than latex, at less than half the VOCs of traditional latex paint formulas.

Paint Any Surface with Primer: Using the proper Using the proper ceramic paint primer , you can cover almost any surface of your home - unlike latex which does not apply well to metal and can swell the wood.

Noise Reduction: Ceramic paint is even helpful in reducing the amount of road noise that gets into the home. Ceramic interior paint can reduce noise travel between rooms.

Cons

Higher Cost: Ceramic paint is typically more costly than latex home paint, but the high durability makes this a difference in up-front rather than long-term cost.

Long-Term: Ceramic paint is designed to last, but a professional should ONLY do touch-ups.

