River City Style with Mindo Hats

Maria Pinto is a Hispanic who founded a premium hat brand Mindo Hats in 2021, headquartered in Fernandina Beach, FL. She inherited a passion for hats from her father and is committed to offer the finest hats her culture has to offer.Maria is inspired to design and bring to life premium headwear that perfectly complement your personal tastes and lifestyle. She only selects the finest of materials for her products, orders small batches, is committed to sustainability and fair trade manufacturing. These hats are available at her Online store and Wholesale to Resorts and Boutiques.