Jurassic World Live is in Jax!

Jurassic World Live Tour, an exhilarating and unpredictable live, family entertainment experience that brings the wonder and thrills of Jurassic World to generations of fans is coming to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville January 27-29, 2023.

With unrivaled arena production quality, Jurassic World comes to life against a backdrop of captivating scenery where dinosaurs from the iconic franchise, including fan-favorite Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus rex more than 40 feet in length, take center stage. The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed and ferocity, operated by animatronics and performers. Fans of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous will also recognize Bumpy, the friendly and food motivated dinosaur, as she goes from baby to adult fairly quickly.

Jurassic World’s unmistakable score combined with projection and practical scenery transforms the arena into the dense jungles of Isla Nublar, where real Gyrospheres roll through the valley and scientists work to unravel a corrupt plan and save a new dinosaur from a terrible fate. With pulse-pounding stunts and an original, authentic storyline, this show is guaranteed to make memories that will last another 65 million years.

Guests will be able to start the adventure early with a special preshow experience included with show tickets. By arriving one hour before showtime, audience members can see their favorite Jurassic World dinosaurs and vehicles up close and personal, including photo opportunities with Triceratops, Stegosaurus, Baby Bumpy, and the iconic Jurassic World Jeep and Gyrosphere.

WHEN: Friday, January 27 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 28 – 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, January 29 – 1 p.m.

WHERE: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – downtown Jacksonville

TICKETS:

Ticket prices start at $15

All seats are reserved; tickets available through Ticketmaster.com or the venue Box Office. *Ticket prices are subject to change; additional venue/ticketing fees may apply.

