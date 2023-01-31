A real look at restaurant ownership with Pie 95

Owner and Chef Evan Eriksen started his Pie95 Pizza dream in 2016 with his custom built wood fired oven food truck, and has been providing Jacksonville with his Award Winning Wood Fired Pizza ever since. From food truck to store front and constantly evolving, Pie95 is your Modern Neighborhood Pizzeria- now located in Riverside. You will always find freshest ingredients used in the most creative and classic Wood Fired dishes at Pie95 Pizza.