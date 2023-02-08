Today on the Beauty Breakdown, two local ladies collaborate to help you find the best products for your hair! Our resident stylist Stefani Grant took a trip to visit Stella Webb of Nefertiti’s Beauty Supply Store to select her favorite products for some of her clients’ styling challenges. Her clients asked for products to tame flyaways, hold a game day up-do, and restore moisture to thirsty strands. Tune in to see what products she picked!

You can shop these products and more by visiting Nefertiti’s Beauty Supply Store in person or online and you can connect with Styled By Stefani on Instagram!