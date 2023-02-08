Mental Wellness Wednesday | Kids and social media

Surgeon General: Kids Under 14 Should Not Use Social Media

One reason: kids are still “developing their identity, their sense of self

HOW? Social media can form Identity

*Reward system (Dopamine)

*Value system

Recent brain imaging studies show that tweens/teens develop their self-identity using Value-based decisions – What is important to me (grades, popularity, etc) and a big part of weighing how to meet those values form their sense of self.

What does this mean as a parent:

1) Create space for your child to make their own decisions.

2) Teach them how to set their own boundaries. Start with identifying an unacceptable behavior

3) Remember that your behavior is a model: Accidental Identity

The language you use with your child affects their Identity Ex: If the child is ignored, they feel like to have to be extra outgoing to get attention Ex: If the child is always told to “be quiet”, they feel like their voice is not valued or needed