Thinking outside the box for Valentine’s Day gifts

Valentine’s Day is next week and if you are looking for a gift for your loved one, or your Galentine, we’ve got you covered with a few ideas that go beyond flowers, jewelry and chocolates. Anne Roy offers this fun selection.

One look at ekuBOX, and it’s easy to see you’re in expert hands. eku stands for EAT, KEEP, and USE. There’s something to eat, something to keep, and something to use in every beautifully arranged box. They have personalized gifts of all sizes, all expertly curated and perfectly packaged. Ekubox.com

Customizable wine glasses as a gift this Valentine’s Day? Wine not? Mon Verre crafts personalized glasses for wine, champagne, and martinis, as well as for tumblers and decanters. The collection is manufactured in the Czech Republic, which is renowned for the finest crystal glass and specialized artisans worldwide. Monverre.com

The Minkeeblue Nichet Backpack 3.0 with Lunch Bag and Shoe Bag has some new improved features. Your day is in the bag is their slogan. The backpack is made of vegan leather with blue twill lining and gold plated hardware and comes in a beautiful blush or power blue color. Minkeeblue.com

The Roam Homegrown Galentine’s Day Gift Box is the perfect encouragement gift, designed for wellness and relaxation! Each gift comes with a personalized greeting card. All of the products are handmade in Austin, Texas. The Gift Box includes nourishing body oil, a French clay facial, a soy candle, lip balm, luxe bath salts, organic sweets, and a matchbox. Roamhomegrown.com

The Leather Honey complete leather care kit is perfect for cleaning and conditioning all leather items, including car interiors, small furniture, jackets, bags, shoes, wallets, and other accessories. The non-toxic, water-repelling formula offers 6 months of protection. The kit contains 8 oz. leather conditioner, 8 oz. leather cleaner, and two lint-free application cloths. Leatherhoney.com