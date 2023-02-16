Bitty and Beau’s Coffee Shop

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee Jacksonville is the only location in the state of Florida. The local owners are Howard White, and his wife Lissie Hurst. Both long-time residents of Jacksonville, Howard is the founder of North Florida Builders and Hurst is a mother of a son who has autism, he is her “why.” Lissie is also a former special education teacher and a graduate of The Bolles School. Having followed Bitty & Beau’s Coffee since its inception in 2016, when Lissie saw they were beginning to franchise following the Covid lockdown, she told Howard “we have to do this!”

The Jacksonville location opened in 2022 in San Marco Square and employs 29 individuals with unique abilities, serving up caffeine and fun to everyone!