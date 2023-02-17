Live from the 2023 Jax International Auto Show

Over 30 automotive brands are showing off their latest innovations at the 2023 Jax International Auto Show at the Prime Osborn Convention Center downtown, including sports cars, EVs, trucks and SUVs.

This year, you’ll find approximately two football fields with the latest models, as well as rare, vintage classics. Sit behind the wheel, peek under the hood — and enjoy special attractions including live music and a dedicated kids zone,

Location

The Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center, 1000 Water St., Jacksonville, 32204

Parking is free for everyone, compliments of VyStar Credit Union.

Event hours

Thursday, Feb. 16 | 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17 | 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18 | 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19 | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday – Sunday | Kids Zone hours & info

Ticket prices

Adults – $15

Seniors (65+) – $9

Military – $8 (active and retired with ID)

Children under 12 – Free

Friday, Feb. 17 — “Whiskey, Wine and Wheels”

Upgrade your general admission ticket to VIP for bourbon and wine tastings from around the world

Live music performances including Vox Band starting at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18 — First responders and military appreciation day

Active military and first responders (EMTs, nurses, doctors, healthcare workers) receive free admission with valid ID

WHISKEY, WINE AND WHEELS continued! Upgrade your GA ticket to VIP for bourbon and wine tastings from around the world

College Students also receive $5 off tickets with valid ID

Kids Choirs performances from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Live music performance by Green With Envy starting at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19 — Education day

Special Daytona 500 showing

Kids Choirs performances from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Test drives

In two areas of the auto show, consumers will be able to drive gas vehicles and EVs from 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Participating brands include Mercedez-Benz, Audi, Porsche and BMW.

Requirements: