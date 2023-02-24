Meeting up with Mohawk Warrior driver Bryce Kenny for Monster Jam

Today on River City Live we are taking to the iconic trucks of MONSTER JAM. Jana sat down with one of the drivers to get an inside look at what’s behind the wheel.

Bryce Kenny was able to parlay his skills as a professional drag racer into an immediate threat to win any Monster Jam competition. Getting his start in 2016, Kenny recorded his first Freestyle win in his first year. Kenny earned the 2019 Save of the Year and 2021 Outreach Award. The driver of the Great Clips Mohawk Warrior has also played a role in Monster Jam TV coverage.

