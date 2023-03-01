Great merch for The Players at The Players Fan Shop

The PGA TOUR FAN SHOP at THE PLAYERS Stadium Village is located right near the main entrance off CR 210. The Fan Shop has increased in size and is now over 36,500 square feet and features endless merchandise for fans to choose from. A few of this year’s highlights:

Barstool Golf will be offering an exclusive merchandise line featuring polo shirts, hoodies, quarter zips, t-shirts and hats.

NOBULL custom shoes

Collaborations with Flomotion, Vineyard Vines, Greyson, Johnnie O, Footjoy, Melin Hats and more. T

he Fan Shop will be open the weekend before the tournament (March 3-5) so that the Northeast Florida community can check out the unique merchandise collection and purchase commemorative items and apparel. No ticket is required and parking is free in the public lot off CR 210.

For more info: theplayers.com

Friday, March 3: 12-5

Saturday, March 4: 10-4

Sunday, March 5: 10-