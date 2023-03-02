Mixing Things Up with Marlin & Barrel Craft Distillery

Today, on River City Live, we met with Roger Morenc, the Founder of local craft distillery, Marlin & Barrel. Located in Historic Downtown Fernandina Beach, and entering its 8th year in business, Marlin & Barrel Distillery is a must-see! With one of the largest production lines of any local distillery, they offer a wide variety of unique and flavorful spirits, like their award-winning vodka, rum, and gin. Brand Director & Bartender, Abbas Shoraka gave us a delicious,

904-inspired, drink demonstration using Shoreline, Florida’s first straight bourbon whiskey. The tasting room is open 7 days a week, making the distillery a great spot for date night or meeting up with friends. To learn more about Marlin & Barrel and stay up to date on all the events and new products they offer, you can follow them on social media, Instagram: @marlinbarrel, Facebook: Marlin & Barrel Distillery or go to Marlinbarrel.com.