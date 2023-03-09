A Local Look at The Players Championship with Billy Horschel

Since its start in 1974, with Jack Nicklaus’ historic victory over J.C. Snead at Atlanta Country Club, THE PLAYERS Championship has been one of the PGA TOUR’s most coveted titles. Held annually in March, THE PLAYERS is one of the most anticipated tournaments on the PGA TOUR calendar, boasting not only the strongest field but also the biggest purse on the PGA TOUR. Additionally THE PLAYERS is able to provide year-round support to non-profit organizations throughout Northeast Florida that strengthen and improve the lives of citizens and communities.

River City Live got a chance to chat with 7-Time PGA Tour Winner and Ponte Vedra local, Billy Horschel, to get a behind the scenes look at his favorite places to go when he’s not on the green. Although Billy loves the travel and opportunities that his golf career has brought him, as a 15 year PV resident he loves spending time in his own backyard and on the water with his family. Off camera, he shared that he loves meeting new people and enjoys learning from those around him and giving back to the community around him.