Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Florida Shines

For 60 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida has enabled young people to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The organization’s 48 Clubs serve more than 4,800 young people each day in Alachua, Clay, Duval and St. Johns counties.

Boys & Girls Clubs provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs during critical non-school hours and during the summer.

Club programs promote five core areas: character and leadership, education and workforce readiness, the arts, health and wellness, and sports and recreation. In a Harris Survey of Boys & Girls Clubs alumni, 57 percent said the Club saved their lives. Learn more or donate at www.bgcnf.org