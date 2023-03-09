Crafting Corner | DIY enrichment toys

All Fur Pets is a positive reinforcement dog training company run by Chrissy Dullano. She opened up Jacksonville’s indoor Canine Activity Center which is the first indoor training center that practices positive reinforcement training only. Chrissy works with many local rescue organizations and fosters. She is passionate and works hard to help prevent dogs going into shelter, rehoming, and being returned. @allfurpets allfurpetsjax.com