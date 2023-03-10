New sandwich shop lands in Mandarin

Since 1976, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop has built a name for itself by offering fanatically delicious sandwiches made with high-quality ingredients that have inspired customers and franchisees alike. From our humble beginnings in the Little Italy neighborhood in Wilmington, Delaware, Capriotti’s has grown into an award-winning, national favorite with more than 175 locations across the country.

The Seagroves opened a Capriottri’s in Mandarin and hope the reputation of the brand along with the huge, all natural sandwiches connect with the Jacksonville community. www.capriottis.com