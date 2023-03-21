Fore Score Golf Tavern is excited to bring an elevated fast casual menu to San Marco alongside an inviting bar made for hanging out. Their goal is to be a local hang out and meet up, where friends can gather, families can make exciting memories, and people make new friends over golf & games! Whether it’s a quick happy hour, an evening activity, or just a spot to grab a glass of wine and catch up, Fore Score has got you covered in San Marco!

Fore Score Golf Tavern has four Full Swing Golf Simulators. Full Swing is the industry leader in simulator technology used by golfers to maximize performance. You can practice your swing, play 18 at Pebble Beach, or challenge your buddies to a long drive competition. Golf not your thing? The simulators provide entertainment via dodgeball, baseball, hockey, football, and more! The River City Live team dropped by to eat and play!