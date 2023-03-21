Meet The Queen Of Community, Karrissa Wade

Today on River City Live we sat down with Karrissa Wade, who has served Jacksonville and the surrounding areas for over 30 years as a Drag Queen, Emcee, Comedian, and Philanthropist. Donating over 80% of her performances, Karrissa has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for philanthropic causes all around the First Coast. She is an avid supporter for equality and respect for all people, continuously lending her voice and presence to raise funds and awareness through laughter, love, and light. Every year Karrissa Wade celebrates her birthday…. you guessed it… with a charity event dedicated to others who need support, and we are excited to share your River City Live invitation with you!

You’re Invited to Karrissa Wade’s Studio 54 Party at The Glass Factory

March 24th 8:00 pm - 1:00 AM

Theme Black and Gold

Multiple full bars and an incredible show tickets 15.00 in advance 20 at the door.

This year’s event is benefiting the UNF LGBTQIA Center. The support the center provides ranges from educational and support resources to food provisioning, education, STD and prevention.They are currently in risk of losing funding so Karrissa Wade and the local community are stepping up to SAVE THE CENTER!