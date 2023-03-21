Spring Cleaning! Make Money while you keep out your closet: What’s in demand right now

Can you really make money from the back of your closet while you are cleaning out? YES! Here are some tips from our local consignment expert, Amber Fuchs. When we Spring forward, many of us get the urge to purge! The beauty of consigning is that you could make some money while you are cleaning! Make your money work for you and turn those items in the back of the closet into sustainable fashion at the same time.

While you are cleaning out your closet or garage, keep a separate pile for items in really good condition all the way to never used condition. Bring those items in for review prior to throwing them out! We will go through them and select what fits our requirements and also is in demand right now. After the selection process we will list your item for sale, and once the item sells you receive a portion of the sale price! Most people want to reinvest this in the next “thing” for their family: Clothes, toys, gear, etc. or their next handbag! You can also receive a payout. And don’t worry, if we cannot take your items or if they do not sell in a timely manner, we will donate those items if you so chose, so those items will still go to deserving individuals and stay in rotation.

Here are some items that are in demand right now for consignment:

Authentic Designer and Luxury Handbags and Accessories -

Vintage and gently used authentic pieces are always in demand! Oversized bags, Straw bags are perfect for the spring and summer season demand. YOLO accepts brands from Coach, Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Tory Burch to Louis Vuitton, YSL, Gucci and Chanel. YOLO differentiates from other second-hand stores by only offering handbags - from designer (Coach, Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Tory Burch) to luxury brands (Louis Vuitton, YSL, Gucci and Chanel). These items are great for consignment - with these luxury brands ever increasing their prices due to supply chain issues or otherwise, more and more people are looking to purchase a secondhand piece. Not only because they can get a coveted brand at a great value but also because of the sustainable fashion aspect.

* Infant & Kids Clothing:

Amber’s Turn can convert your unused or gently used items into money; or better yet save it for store credit to reinvest in the next size up for your kids!

Keep in mind that stores will be looking to take in the next season - right now we are taking in summer items.

** Toys, Stuffies, and Games: Star Wars (with the release of the new Mandalorian), Disney (people thinking of vacations!)

** Bigger Items, Outdoor Gear and Strollers: Pack N Plays, High Chairs, and Bikes - people with family coming in town for vacation are constantly looking for these! Items such as these should be in good working condition with all pieces included. Any items with soft surfaces such as stuffed animals should be in nearly new condition. Hanna Anderson, Matilda Jane, Tea, Legos, Barbies, American Girls, and Paw Patrol are other great brands that are always in demand!

Cleaning out the closet doesn’t have to be a chore if your items can make you money instead of just throwing it away.

Reach out to Amber’s Turn and YOLO Luxury Consignment to partner for selling your items today!