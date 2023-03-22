March Mad about Cheese

Aimee Nieto from Olive Grazing shows you how you can level up your finger food game at your March Madness watch parties by impressing guests with stuffed mushroom appetizers and an artisan cheese board that has a variety of the best cheeses from the state that wins more awards for cheese than anywhere else in the world: Wisconsin.

To know you’re getting the best cheese out there, look for the Proudly Wisconsin badge. You can find the biggest selection at Publix and Winn Dixie.

Follow @olivegrazing on social and look for this mushroom appetizer recipe, along with other recipes, inspiration on pairings and charcuterie board ideas, to fancify your finger foods and satisfy half-time hankerings at WisconsinCheese.com!