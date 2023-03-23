3rd Annual Spring Fling at Fishbites Trading Post

No matter where you are fishing or what you are fishing for, Fishbites Trading Post has you covered. Their team of knowledgeable local experts will ensure you have the best setup to catch your target fish, whether that’s redfish, trout, flounder, sheepshead, pompano, whiting, tarpon, mahi, kingfish, wahoo, snapper, cobia, and more. Located on the Fishbites Manufacturing Campus in St. Augustine, Fishbites Trading Post is your one-stop shop for everything you need to Set The Hook® if you are leisurely fishing or getting ready for a tournament. From lures, scented baits, outdoor apparel, and terminal tackle to rods, reels, and line winding services, we have it all. Don’t forget about their frozen bait selection, live bait, and ice machine on-site too! Check out the 3rd Annual Spring Fling on March 25th! They’ll have huge storewide discounts of up to 30% off, activities for the kids, raffles, live music, vendor meet & greets, fishing seminars, and more. There will also be amazing food served up by a local fishing group, the North Florida Inshore Slayers, to collect donations for the Hadassah’s Hope Redfish Tournament. The event starts at 11 am and goes to 4 pm, so be sure to stop by for great deals, loads of fun, and a few fishing tales at the Fishbites Trading Post and Liar’s Club.

Find more at: https://fishbites.com/fishbites-trading-post/