Memorable Trips for Spring/ Summer You Can’t Miss

Friend of the show and travel expert Amy West stopped by the show and shared some great ideas for travel.

● Ama Waterways

River based cruises you can hop on and off and experience the best of multicultural cities in Africa, Europe, and Asia. Specializing in Art, Food & Wine, Shopping, and Golf experiences. Starting at $1399 pp

● Diamond Mining in Arkansas

Can you imagine finding a 3.29-carat brown diamond and keeping it? A regular visitor to Crater of Diamonds State Park recently did. In fact he has found over 400 since his first visit in 2007. And that’s not even his biggest! You too can go mining at Crater of Diamonds and keep what you find. It’s $13 for adults and $6 for kids.

● Hilton Head - Enjoy that #lowcountrylife we all aspire for (Thanks Outerbanks) in Hilton Head, SC. Visit the sandy beaches where sea turtles nest yearly, take a dolphin cruise, and climb the https://harbourtownlighthouse.com/ museum, stay at world class resorts or charming seaside airbnbs And eat at one of the 250 dining establishments in the area.

● Busch Gardens (Fun tip: Go in the evening for the quickest lines)

Ride the brand new Serengetti Flyer at Busch Gardens,

Take in a concert, or seasonal event

Hot tip: It’s a total vibe at night as you enjoy the cooler hours and walk the gardens with a nice beverage. Lines are shorter too. Download the app in advance to check out line wait times.

To learn more about Amy, you can visit her at amywesttravel.com

Amy west also shared travel accessories that go the extra mile, see below