The 9th Annual All Female Motorcycle Ride returns, but the venue has shifted a little further south to Adamec Harley St. Augustine. Lil Tigger is the founder of the event. She launched it with a specific mission in mind.

The purpose of this ride is to continue to build a bridge of support for women motorcyclists, to ensure safety, and provide resources to both intermediate and seasoned riders. Our goal is to exchange life experiences and create paths that others may travel in the near future. By connecting with other women from state to state, and feeding off of positive motivation, we can build an awesome networking system for women from all walks of life.

Motorcycling brings peace, relaxation of the mind, and takes us to a tranquil place. Riding builds courage within oneself that no one can take away. Riding to unfamiliar places, births new relationships while building bridges across the country. Divided we fall, but together we can build a nation of strong women. Though there are events all weekend, the ride revs up Saturday morning at Adamec Harley St. Augustine. www.allfemaleridejaxfl.com