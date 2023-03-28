Mother’s Day Gifts Ideas from Jessica Reyes

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Mother’s Day will be here before we know it, and lifestyle expert Jessica Reyes has deals on Mother’s Day gifts to help make sure all the moms we’ve ever loved are celebrated this year.

Online retailer Zulily is dedicating this Mother’s Day to ALL moms and mom-like figures through its new For All Moms Gifting Advisor, designed to help shoppers find the perfect gift for everyone who wears the mom mantle: partners, grandparents, siblings, friends. And they just announced they are surprising 1,000 moms, including 500 single moms, with a Zulily gift card to recognize the unique challenges of motherhood, particularly for single parents.

Gift Ideas include:

Moms who are constantly on the move are going to love a reusable and stylish travel mug and water bottle they can take anywhere. She can start her day sipping her morning cup with this Hydro Flask 24-Oz. Travel Mug . Or keep her beverage chilled and secure with this Tervis 32-Oz. Water Bottle - both are stainless steel, insulated, and come in a ton of fun colors like this citrus sunrise.

If your mom is the adventure-type, this Mini Rope Bag Sling Backpack from KAVU is the perfect gift. It’s compact, and comes with a convenient, adjustable rope strap. Or gift this Multi-Compartment Travel Organizer – it keeps all of mom’s on-the-go essentials neatly packed away.

Yes! These High-Waisted Leggings from Cuddl Duds are super soft and stretchy. You can make her comfortable right down to her toes with the Taryn Thong Slipper from MUK LUKS. They make a great gift – they’re crafted with memory foam and cozy faux fur. Or give her all-day comfort with these Fluff Yeah Slides from UGG with soft sheepskin and wool blend lining. Zulily has great spa and pampering gifts, too. Moms will love the Amazing Grace Lavender Twist Shower Gel & Firming Body Emulsion Set from Philosophy – the multi-use shower gel cleanses and softens hair while the emulsion smooths and firms skin with shea butter and olive oil. This soft Turkish cotton robe will be another favorite this Mother’s Day.

Zulily has a great selection of trendy styles and accessories to suit any mom’s taste. Gift her something she’ll wear close to her heart with this 14-K Gold-Plated ‘Mom’ Necklace from Kendra Scott . These lightweight Mesh Sneakers from Vionic are a stylish staple your mom will wear all year-long. The Puff Leather Crossbody Bag from Madewell is a totally dreamy, pillow-like bag – simply remove the adjustable shoulder strap and it becomes a clutch. And most moms I know could use a new wallet, like this gorgeous Coral Leather Wallet from Radley London with a flap-over closure.

She’s going to love the warm glow of these Solar Ball String Lights from Plow & Hearth . This Prep & Serving Wood Board from Viking is another great choice – it has three compartments for condiments and more.

If your mom is the hostess who likes to cook, these Mini Cocottes from Le Creuset will be a hit. I love the floral texture in the lid, and they come in this beautiful pastel purple, coastal blue, and more. Or this four-piece prep bowl set from Le Creuset might be a big help. The best part? They pinch together to funnel and pour ingredients into cookware or storage containers!

And I love this insulated Cooler Tote from SCOUT with the gingham pattern. Moms can take this everywhere, and anywhere the party goes.

Download Zulily’s app or visit Zulily.com and find deals on gifts like these and more on Zulily’s Mother’s Day Shop or sign up for Zulily’s For All Moms Gifting Advisor.