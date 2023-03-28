Mother’s Day Gifts Ideas from Jessica Reyes

Mother’s Day will be here before we know it, and lifestyle expert Jessica Reyes has deals on Mother’s Day gifts to help make sure all the moms we’ve ever loved are celebrated this year.
Online retailer Zulily is dedicating this Mother’s Day to ALL moms and mom-like figures through its new For All Moms Gifting Advisor, designed to help shoppers find the perfect gift for everyone who wears the mom mantle: partners, grandparents, siblings, friends. And they just announced they are surprising 1,000 moms, including 500 single moms, with a Zulily gift card to recognize the unique challenges of motherhood, particularly for single parents.
Gift Ideas include:
Moms who are constantly on the move are going to love a reusable and stylish travel mug and water bottle they can take anywhere. She can start her day sipping her morning cup with this Hydro Flask
- both are stainless steel, insulated, and come in a ton of fun colors like this citrus sunrise.
If your mom is the adventure-type, this Mini Rope Bag Sling Backpack from KAVU is the perfect gift. It’s compact, and comes with a convenient, adjustable rope strap. Or gift this Multi-Compartment Travel Organizer – it keeps all of mom’s on-the-go essentials neatly packed away.
Yes! These High-Waisted Leggings from Cuddl Duds are super soft and stretchy. You can make her comfortable right down to her toes with the
Zulily has a great selection of trendy
She’s going to love the warm glow of these Solar Ball String Lights from Plow & Hearth. This Prep & Serving Wood Board from Viking is another great choice – it has three compartments for condiments and more.
If your mom is the hostess who likes to cook, these Mini Cocottes from Le Creuset will be a hit. I love the floral texture in the lid, and they come in this beautiful pastel purple, coastal blue, and more. Or this four-piece prep bowl set from Le Creuset might be a big help. The best part? They pinch together to funnel and pour ingredients into cookware or storage containers!
And I love this insulated Cooler Tote from SCOUT with the gingham pattern. Moms can take this everywhere, and anywhere the party goes.
Download Zulily’s app or visit Zulily.com and find deals on gifts like these and more on Zulily’s Mother’s Day Shop or sign up for Zulily’s For All Moms Gifting Advisor.