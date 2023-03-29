Help Lokie find a fur-ever home!

Lokie is a 4-year-old pup who is the most handsome, affectionate, gentle guy! He loves meeting new people and getting all of the pets and snuggles, plus he enjoys hanging out with other dogs. Lokie likes going for nice walks and is very polite on leash.

JHS’s third annual Mutt Market is on Saturday, April 8! From 10am – 3pm, join us for a day of free adoptions and a local vendor market of crafters and community partners. Come support local, grab a Kona ice, Beer, or Prosecco, some yummy food truck food, and shop ‘til you drop with our famous $10 pet supply fill-a-bag. Plus, the Mutt Market Silent Auction is live now! This event is rain or shine. There is no cost for individuals to attend, but donations to support our community’s dogs and cats are appreciated. Learn more here: https://jaxhumane.networkforgood.com/events/42449-mutt-market-2023.

The Jacksonville Humane Society provides care, comfort and compassion to animals in need while engaging the hearts, hands and minds of our community to bring about an end to the killing of abandoned and orphaned shelter animals.