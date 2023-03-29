Whale of a Sale with The Junior League of Jacksonville

The Junior League of Jacksonville has been serving the Jacksonville community for 100 years. As an all-women’s service organization, the Junior League provides volunteer support to organizations in the greater north Florida area and offers programs that target alleviating food insecurity in children. Through partnerships with the Sanctuary on 8th Street and Sulzbacher Village, the Junior League will provide more than 9,500 fresh and nutritious meals this year. Funding for the programs comes from fundraising events like Whale of a Sale. 11160 Beach Bld., Ste. 126