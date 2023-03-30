JACKSONVILLE, FL (March 21, 2023) -- Hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse bring audiences on an expedition across raging seas, snow covered mountains and the marigold bridge in Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic. This action-packed extravaganza, produced by Feld Entertainment, Inc., features Disney’s Moana, Frozen, Coco and Beauty and the Beast with other beloved Disney characters skates into Jacksonville, FL from March 31-April 2, 2023 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Into The Magic takes families on a high-sea adventure as Moana sets sail on a life-changing quest to save her island with help from the demigod Maui. With the ice floor transformed into the vast oceanic scape, Disney On Ice allows Moana’s strength and determination to take center stage. This engaging atmosphere lets audiences deepen their existing connection to their favorite wayfinder and discover one’s true identity is never out of reach.

Journey across the Marigold Bridge with Miguel from Disney?Pixar’s Coco into the magnificent and mystical Land of the Dead and discover a vibrantly colorful performance with skeletons in a beautiful cultural celebration of family.

Beautiful production numbers invite audiences into the world of Beauty and the Beast, as Belle shows what it means to be fearless. Along with her new friends in the enchanted castle, Belle is encouraged to step outside the ordinary and find joy in the bleakest situation. As she looks beyond the harsh exterior of the Beast to reach his gentle heart, fans learn there are teachable moments in everyday life.

Through the athleticism and grace of Anna and Elsa, Rapunzel and Flynn, and Cinderella, brave heroes from Frozen, Tangled and Cinderella ignite passions to believe. Showgoers will witness each characters’ unique qualities and talents inspiring children around the world to discover their inner hero.

WHERE: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena 300 A Philip Randolph Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32202

WHEN: Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 2 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

TICKETS:

www.DisneyOnIce.com

*Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.