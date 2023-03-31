Healthy Habits for National Nutrition Month

March is National Nutrition Month! Registered Dietitian Mia Syn is rounding out the month with simple and realistic ways to boost your nutrition this month and beyond.

1. Meet your daily recommended 5 servings of fruits and veggies first thing in the morning with a smoothie: Studies suggest that the majority of American adults fall short on meeting their recommended fruit and veggie intake and smoothies are a great way to help meet your needs. Build a satisfying smoothie by combining mild-tasting vegetables like spinach and riced cauliflower, fruit, fiber-rich fats and a protein source like plain Greek yogurt.

2. Snack smarter with swaps: Satisfy your sweet, savory, crunchy and creamy cravings by making smart snack swaps that boost nutrition without sacrificing taste. For example, instead of sweetened yogurt, choose plain Greek yogurt and add fresh fruit for sweetness, instead of sliced veggies and ranch, try sliced veggies and hummus, and instead of instead of potato chips, try pistachios.

3. Amp the flavor of meals, without adding calories, fat, sugar or sodium. Spices, herbs, lemon juice and salsa are easy ways to add flavor to savory dishes for very little calories, fat, sodium and sugar.

