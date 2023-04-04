Fun Facts with Forever Vets

Did you know...
No locations have emergency/walk-in fees
Current WP holders can receive discounts at at all 3 pet resort locations
We offer first free office visits to all new clients on our hospital side along with first free days of play in our pet resort side
Open 7 days a week with extended hours for communities convenience
Furry fun events
Easter Egg Hunt @ Durbin Pet Resort, 11am
Mutt Market 2023 - April 8th, 10am, Jacksonville Humane Society
Bark at the Park #1, April 30th - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Baseball Game
Their Vision at Furever Vets: Coming to a veterinarian office or see an emergency vet can be stressful for you and your pet, and this stress can keep you away. That’s why at Furever Vets Animal Hospital, we come to work every day because we want to make a change in how veterinary medicine is practiced. Our Mission is to provide a happy and fun-filled work environment to our associates, making the highest quality pet care affordable and available all the time, strengthening the human-animal bond, helping associates with professional and personal growth, in turn keeping the pets and people happy forever.
We owe a huge thank you to our pet families for joining us on this awesome journey, and we hope that you will continue to be a part of our FUREVER VETS family
FUREVER. We wouldn’t be Furever Vets without “U”!
