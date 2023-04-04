Jacksonville University responds to nursing shortage with new programs

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Diagnosed with one of the country’s highest nursing shortages, Florida is a prime location for promising healthcare professionals searching for interesting careers.

Florida’s population is growing and aging, and thousands of nurses are expected to retire in the next several years. Higher education is stepping in with a solution. The demand now is for universities to deliver flexible, affordable, and specialized educational options to nurses while leveraging the latest technologies in their clinical conditioning.

Central to one of America’s most-flourishing cities is Jacksonville University, the region’s leader in premier healthcare education. Jacksonville University works with the city’s world-renowned hospital networks to create meaningful solutions to this care crisis.

The university maintains strong clinical partnerships with Baptist Health, Mayo Clinic, HCA Memorial Hospital, Flagler Health+, Brooks Rehabilitation, and more.

“When I began looking at nursing programs, I knew I needed one that would support me as a student as well as a soldier,” said Janee Simpler, a JU and Baptist Health 12-month ABSN student and member of the U.S. Army Reserves. “Jacksonville University’s 12-month ABSN checked all of my boxes. The program has provided me with many hands-on opportunities from day one, and supportive faculty members who truly want to see their students succeed.”

To address the shortages, Jacksonville University recently expanded its nursing offerings to include four Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs.

Two of the programs develop students into nurses in just one year, while the other two programs extend to 16 months. The 16-month programs now accept applicants with associate’s degrees, increasing access to quality nursing education.

Student success in accelerated learning is made possible by immersive hands-on training with high-fidelity medical manikins, virtual reality, and robotics along with individualized attention and support by faculty.

“We have access to programs that allow us to see into diseased lungs and coronary arteries, advancing our education way beyond the textbooks,” said Kathryn Kane, Jacksonville University and Baptist Health 12-month ABSN graduate.

For over 30 years, Jacksonville University’s Keigwin School of Nursing has educated future nurses at every level, from Doctors of Nursing Practice to Registered Nurses. Likewise, U.S. World & News Report ranked Jacksonville University’s BSN programs as some of the best in the nation, while the University is consistently ranked as one of the “Best Schools in the South.”

Across all nursing programs, Jacksonville University’s graduates proudly maintain an NCLEX pass rate of over 90% – one of the highest in the state. Additionally, each ABSN student, no matter the program, receives a sizable scholarship.

Here’s what makes each ABSN path distinct.

The Jacksonville University and Mayo Clinic’s 12-month ABSN features a new, one-of-a-kind model of learning—Dedicated Education Units (DEUs). This model allows for flexible clinical scheduling, socialization to the role of the nurse, training with Mayo Clinic staff, and enhancement of professional growth. Students explore specializations such as emergency care, neurology, surgical practice, and more during clinicals. This program is slated to begin this May and is currently accepting applications.

The Jacksonville University and Baptist Health 12-month ABSN prepares students with the necessary healthcare delivery skills and knowledge needed to begin a career in just one year. Upon graduation and licensure, qualified individuals earn a work-promise agreement with Baptist Health. This program begins each August.

The Jacksonville University 16-month ABSN allows students to have a successful work-life balance, and the opportunity for part-time or Pro Re Nata (PRN) work during the program. This program is now accepting applications with an associate’s or bachelor’s degree. The JU 16-month ABSN begins each May.

The Jacksonville University at Palm Coast 16-month ABSN offers intimate class settings and personalized instruction at the University’s satellite location at Palm Coast. Students of this program attend clinicals at Flagler Health+ and practice patient care scenarios with immersive technologies. This program accepts applicants with an associate’s or bachelor’s degree. JU Palm Coast’s 16-month ABSN program begins each January.

“I have enjoyed the 12-month ABSN program at JU. The faculty are passionate about teaching and are invested in student success, and the program is challenging but worthwhile,” said Lindsay Hawley, a Jacksonville University and Baptist Health 12-month ABSN student. “Our cohort is driven and diverse, and we have become very close over the last 7 months. I am confident that upon graduation, I will be able to secure a job in my preferred field and have the skills and knowledge to become an excellent nurse.”

Everyone has been a patient, and in those moments, everyone has needed a nurse – a good one. What makes the difference between life and death, time and again, is a sharp, dedicated nurse; one who pays the closest attention, who cares to ask deeper questions on the patient’s behalf, and who makes the patient feel comfortable and cared for when they need it most. Jacksonville University is looking for nurses who are ready to answer the call.

The opportunity to begin a career in nursing can happen as soon as this summer. Jacksonville University has two programs enrolling for May 2023 – Jacksonville University and Mayo Clinic’s 12-month program and their 16-month program. Transcripts from all attended institutions, specific healthcare prerequisites, and a virtual interview are some of what is required to apply.

To learn more about Jacksonville University’s Accelerated BSN programs, visit their website.