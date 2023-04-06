Woofstock: A Day of Peace, Music & Dogs

On today’s episode of River City Live we met with Daniel Moffatt, the owner of Kanine Social, and Chris Anderson, the Director at Real Time Entertainment & Management, to learn all about the 2nd annual Woofstock, a dog friendly music festival happening at Kanine Social on April 15th from 11am-11pm! This event will feature multiple stages of amazing music from 14 different artists, some of the area’s top vendors and food trucks, a full array of delicious beverages, and best of all, it is dog friendly!

General admission is free, but there is a ticketed VIP option including a VIP only area with an elevated viewing platform, private air conditioned restrooms, as well as free food and beverages (beer/wine/cocktails from Manifest Distilling, as well as water/soda). Purchase your early bird tickets now for $100 before they’re sold out! A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Jacksonville Humane Society! For info or to purchase VIP tickets, visit: kaninesocial.com/woofstock