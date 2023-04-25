River City Beats | Cumberland

Cumberland has been playing the Jacksonville area for the last 2 years doing their part to keep country music alive and well. From the classics of country music like Keith Whitley and Merle Haggard to the current stars of country like Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs, you’ll hear it all at a Cumberland show. A cover band isn’t where it stops for these North Florida boys though, over the past 2 years they’ve been writing original music including their first single ‘Miss Me’ which was released last October, as well as many more scheduled to be released later this year. You can find their upcoming shows, along with news for future song releases on their website www.cumberlandofficial.com