Hitting the Rink with The River City Rollin Crew

On today’s show we joined the River City Rollin’ Crew at Skate Station to see what they’re all about. Mike Seibert is the founder of the River City Rollin Crew and formed the group back in 2017 after he noticed there were several different clicks within the patrons. In an attempt to create a Sk8 family, Mike gathered everyone into a single group and the team was born. Today’s RCRC is comprised of three Sk8 teams: An 18 and up team, a 5-10 yr. old team, and an 11-17yr. old team. The entire venture is a culmination of his initial effort, and to this day most of the new patrons will gravitate toward the team; Everyone wants to belong to something… To learn more you can find the team on Facebook: River City Rollin Crew, or give them a follow on Instagram. @rivercityrollincrewjax