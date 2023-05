We met up with WWE Superstar Bronson Reed to talk about his wrestling match in Jacksonville for Monday Night Raw. WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RETURNS TO JACKSONVILLE ON MAY 8TH!

See Cody Rhodes, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, United States Champion Austin Theory, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, Bayley and Many More!