Give Baloo a furever home!

This week’s RCL pet is Baloo! Baloo is a 4-year-old dog whose love language is definitely quality time. Baloo will accompany you on any adventure as long as it means you’re together! He loves to receive chest and belly rubs and will roll over in your lap to get them. Baloo is a smart boy – he knows “sit” and will even sit down for you to put on his leash and sit at doors, waiting for your “okay” before you go outside! Baloo has a gentle curiosity toward other animals and plays well with others. He is the perfect “schmedium” size and would fit in well in a house or apartment.

Baloo is waiting for his loving family at JHS, 8464 Beach Blvd. Through May 12, ALL pets at JHS have reduced adoption fees as part of BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters adoption event.

The Jacksonville Humane Society provides care, comfort and compassion to animals in need while engaging the hearts, hands and minds of our community to bring about an end to the killing of abandoned and orphaned shelter animals.