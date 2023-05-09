Preview The Florida Theatre Ball menu with Bread & Board

Bringing in the golden age of sandwich artistry, The Bread & Board is an independently owned eatery located in Jacksonville, Fla.’s Downtown neighborhood. Equal parts fun-loving sandwich shop and fine dining kitchen, co-owners Jonathan Cobbs and Dwayne Beliakoff blend inspiration from classic deli favorites with global styles, influences, and flavors to create versatile masterpieces. The Bread & Board offers artisanal sandwiches and sandwich boards using premium, house-made ingredients, homemade bread, and house-cured meats. The multi-faceted menu also features fresh salads, made-from-scratch sides, and redefined charcuterie boards, resulting in thoughtful fare that is seasonally focused and sourced using a local-first approach. Constantly evolving to introduce something new to the palette, a rotating menu highlights globally-inspired flavors and cuisines from a new destination throughout the year. The Bread & Board delivers an overall eclectic dining experience that is both approachable and affordable. For more information, please visit www.thebreadandboard.com.

About the Florida Theatre

There is something for everyone at the Florida Theatre. From pop, jazz, rock, comedy, country, and blues to ballet, the historic Florida Theatre annually offers over 150 cultural and entertainment events for every taste and age. For tickets or to learn more about our educational performances for schools, rentals, membership, or the nonprofit corporation that manages this majestic place, please visit us at www.floridatheatre.com.