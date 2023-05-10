What to know about animal asthma!

DID YOU KNOW?

May is National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month - and yep, that even includes our furry friends who also suffer from seasonal allergies or asthma. Back in 1984, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) chose the month of May specifically to raise awareness for asthma and allergies because it is the time of the year where developing symptoms for the two conditions are at their highest. What is tricky about pets with asthma or allergies is being able to actually spot, and recognize, that they have problems in the first place.

Cats are more at-risk to having asthma than are dogs, however, the total number of asthma affected animals keeps growing due to the increase in harmful environmental pollution.

Common Signs & Symptoms of Asthma:

Difficulty Breathing (coughing & wheezing)

Lack of appetite

Weakness or fatigue

Blue or Purple discoloration of the tongue or gums (in dogs only)

Common Signs & Symptoms of Allergies:

Severe itchiness

Skin and ear infections

Loss of hair

Redness

Prevention Tips:

Diminish usage of perfumes, air fresheners, and harsh household cleaners

Refrain from smoking in the house or around your pet

Bathe your pet regularly

Be sure to clean your cat’s litter box

Lastly, if you think your pet may be suffering from any of the symptoms listed above, then please visit us at any of our seven locations in Florida.

