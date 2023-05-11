Previewing the sounds of The Florida Theatre Ball with The Band Be Easy

The Band Be Easy is a high-energy, multi-genre cover band ready to rock! Comprised of a professional ensemble of all-star, full-time musicians and based out of Jacksonville, FL, this sensational powerhouse of seasoned players know how to get any party started! With a signature sound that’s widely versatile yet steeped in soul, The Band Be Easy boasts a dynamic repertoire that spans both genre and decade. The Band Be Easy plays it all from classic hits to current chart-toppers! To hear more, visit www.thebandbeeasy.com.

About the Florida Theatre

There is something for everyone at the Florida Theatre. From pop, jazz, rock, comedy, country, and blues to ballet, the historic Florida Theatre annually offers over 150 cultural and entertainment events for every taste and age. For tickets or to learn more about our educational performances for schools, rentals, membership, or the nonprofit corporation that manages this majestic place, please visit us at www.floridatheatre.com.