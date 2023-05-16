Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with Marianas Grinds

Marianas Grinds is a family-owned and operated Hawaiian-Filipino restaurant with Chamorro hospitality and no-frills authentic favorites. Jarvis and his family started out as a stall at the Beach Blvd Flea Market with just a concession stand serving food for over 12 years until opening their brick and mortar in 2016 in the Winn Dixie Plaza off St. Johns Bluff and Beach blvd. and in 2021, Flo opened a sister bakery to the restaurant, Say So Sweets, a Hawaiian Filipino bakery & Cafe after guests at the restaurant fell in love with her cake offerings. Everyday is a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage at Marianas with classic dishes featured on their menu like Loco Moco, Kalua Pork, Lumpia, BBQ Sticks, Chicken adobo, Spam fried rice and more!

Today, Jarvis will be plating up Hawaiian style fried garlic shrimp and showcasing a few traditional dishes:

- Kamayan(Kah-ma-yon) Platter

- Lechon Pork Belly Roll

- Puto (poo-toe) (traditional Filipino rice cake dessert)

Whether you’re a Pacific Islander looking for authentic food from home or you’re new to Pacific Island foods, Marianas will make you feel right at home treating each guest as their own family — the true Chamorro style.

Hafa Adai! Happy Pacific Islander Month!

Find Marianas on FB and Instagram @MarianasGrinds