Help Remmi the cat find his furever home!

Today on Pawsing For Pets we have Dionna Sowers from Nassau Humane who shares:

“Remmi the Cat is a 14 yr old tuxedo male who is currently my office cat. He is very interested in the dogs at the shelter. He loves when I open the window and he can hear them barking. He is super sweet and does not act like an old man at all. As much as I love him, he needs a bigger place to run. He is not destructive and enjoys his toys. Fun fact, he will not take treats from my hand, he only eats them if they are placed in front of him!”

Nassau Humane Society is dedicated to the humane treatment of all animals; to alleviate their suffering and neglect, to support the human-animal bond, and to foster an environment in which people respect all living creatures.

We will pursue workable solutions to the most urgent animal welfare needs of our community, which are animal overpopulation and homeless pets. Our solutions will emphasize the mutual benefit of bringing pets and people together.

We will provide rescue and control as a lifeline to animals in need and for the necessary protection of our community. We will encourage and provide for pet adoption, animal-assisted therapy, pet care education, outreach spay and neuter programs and other welfare efforts, all in support of our comprehensive community service obligation.

If you would like to help us further our mission, consider volunteering your time, becoming a foster, or making a monetary donation.