Connecting community with OneJax Inc

OneJax is an interfaith organization dedicated to achieving civility, respect, and understanding among all people. The vision of the organization is an inclusive city where difference is recognized and celebrated. OneJax helps people be different together.
Other core OneJax programs:
YOUTH
Sandy Miller Metrotown Institute: For close to 30 years, teens have participated in this transformative Youth Leadership program where they practice healthy communication and empathy and leave feeling empowered to make a positive difference in their communities.
Metrotown Middle Institute (for students entering grades 7 & 8)
June 20-22
OneJax Offices: 112 W. Adams 4th Floor
Sandy Miller Metrotown Institute for High School students (for students entering grades 9 - 12)
July 17-20
Hendricks Avenue Baptist Church
For more information and applications, visit OneJax.
Be sure to check out the new I Am Jacksonville Campaign:
Questions? More Info?
(904) 620-1529
Additional resources:
Applications and more info:
